Judge clears the way for a civil case to proceed against Alec Baldwin and 'Rust' producers

FILE - Actor Alec Baldwin attends the 2019 PEN America Literary Gala at the American Museum of Natural History, May 21, 2019, in New York. On Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, a New Mexico judge rejected a request by Baldwin’s attorneys to dismiss a civil lawsuit by three “Rust” crew members who allege cost-cutting endangered the cast and crew as the actor-producer skipped his own safety training. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)