U2's Edge leading rock memorabilia sale to help musicians

FILE - U2 guitarist The Edge wears a Music First T-shirt as he performs during the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in New Orleans on April 29, 2006. The Edge and his Music Rising charity will host an auction of rock memorabilia on Dec. 11, 2021 to benefit New Orleans musicians hit hard by the pandemic. Items for sale include what Edge calls his “One” guitar and memorabilia from Alice Cooper and Aerosmith to Pink Floyd and Kiss. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)