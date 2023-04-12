Ariana DeBose to host Tony Awards for a consecutive year

FILE - Ariana DeBose arrives at the Oscars, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. DeBose’s stint as host of the 2022 Tony Awards went so well she is been asked to return this year. The Academy Award winner and Tony Award nominee will lead the Sunday, June 11, celebration from New York City’s uptown United Palace theater live on CBS and on Paramount+. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)