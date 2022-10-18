Globe-trotting AP photographer John Gaps III dies, age 63

FILE - American figure skater Tonya Harding cries as she shows the judges a lace problem with her skate during her free skate program at the Winter Olympics on Feb. 25, 1994, in Hamar, Norway. Former award-winning Associated Press photographer John Gaps III, who documented everything from war zones to the NCAA College World Series during his career, was found dead at his home Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa, his family confirmed Tuesday. He was 63. (AP Photo/John Gaps III)