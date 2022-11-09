Snoop Dogg biopic is in development with Universal Pictures

FILE - Entertainer Snoop Dogg walks on the field before an NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New Orleans Saints Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Universal Pictures announced Wednesday that the studio is developing a film about Snoop Dogg's life to be produced by the 51-year-old rapper. It will be written by Joe Robert Cole, who co-wrote the two “Black Panther” films, and directed by Allen Hughes, the filmmaker of “Menace II Society.” (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)