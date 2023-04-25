'Almost authoritarian:' Hawaii's Cold War speech law may go

FILE - In this Friday, May 18, 2018 file photo, Peter Vance photographs lava erupting from the Kilauea volcano in the Leilani Estates subdivision near Pahoa, Hawaii, on May 18, 2018. A Cold War-era law in Hawaii that allows authorities to impose sweeping restrictions on press freedoms and electronic communications during a state of emergency could soon be repealed by lawmakers after concerns about its constitutionality and potential misuse in an era of increasing polarization. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)