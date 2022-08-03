Chrissy Teigen reveals baby bump after 2020 pregnancy loss

FILE - Chrissy Teigen, left, and John Legend arrive at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. Chrissy Teigen and her husband John Legend are expecting another child nearly two years after the couple suffered a pregnancy loss. Teigen made the announcement Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, on Instagram where she posted two photos of her baby bump. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)