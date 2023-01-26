Historically Black TSU hopes for Grammy with gospel album

Jierre Franklin, a member of the Tennessee State University marching band, known as the Aristocrat of Bands, appears on Oct. 8, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. TSU is hoping to make history after their marching band was nominated for a Grammy in the roots gospel category. The historically Black university's Aristocrat of Bands teamed up with gospel songwriter and producer Sir the Baptist last year to record “The Urban Hymnal.” (Garrett E Morris via AP)