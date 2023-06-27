Kevin Spacey is about to stand trial in London on sex charges. Here's what to know

FILE - Actor Kevin Spacey smiles upon his arrival at the National Museum of Cinema in Turin, Italy, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. Double Academy Award-winner Kevin Spacey goes on trial in London this week, accused of sexual offenses against four men in Britain. Spacey, 63, faces a dozen charges, which he denies. His trial starts Wednesday at Southwark Crown Court. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File)