Finalists announced for the Lukas Prize Project book awards

This combination of cover images shows, from left, "His Name is George Floyd: One Man’s Life and the Struggle for Racial Justice" by Robert Samuels and Toluse Olorunnipa, "Under the Skin: Racism, Inequality, and the Health of a Nation by Linda Villarosa and G-MAN: J. Edgar Hoover and the Making of the American Century by Beverly Gage. The three are among the finalists for awards handed out by the Lukas Prize Project, named for the late author and investigative journalist J. Anthony Lukas. (Viking/Doubleday/Viking via AP)