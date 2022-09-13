Arrests of UK anti-royal protesters spur free-speech debate

Police officers receive a briefing as people line the road leading towards St Giles' Cathedral to see the coffin with the remains of Queen Elizabeth II pass, in Edinburgh, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Britain's longest-reigning monarch who was a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell)