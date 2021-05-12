Former investment executive gets 3 months in college scam

FILE - In this Friday, March 29, 2019, file photo, William McGlashan, right, of Mill Valley, Calif., arrives at the federal courthouse in Boston for a hearing in a nationwide college admissions bribery scandal. McGlashan, a former private equity executive who cofounded an investment fund with U2′s Bono was sentenced Wednesday, May 12, 2021, to three months in prison for his role in the college admissions bribery scheme. The former TPG Capital senior executive, admitted in February to paying $50,000 to have someone secretly correct his son's ACT answers. (Matt Stone/The Boston Herald via AP, File)