Gooding Jr. could owe millions after ignoring rape lawsuit

FILE - In this Aug. 13, 2020 file photo, Cuba Gooding Jr., front left, sits at the defense table with his lawyer Marc Heller, during a hearing in his sexual misconduct case in New York. U.S. District Judge Paul Crotty issued a default judgment against Gooding on Thursday, July 29, 2021, saying it appeared the Oscar-winning "Jerry Maguire" star was willfully ignoring the lawsuit and that waiting for him any longer would be unfair to his accuser. Crotty said that under the law, the 53-year-old Gooding's failure to respond and defend himself in the lawsuit constituted an admission of liability. (Steven Hirsch/New York Post via AP, Pool, File)