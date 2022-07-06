Jacqueline Stewart to lead Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

FILE - Film scholar Jacqueline Stewart arrives at the BET Awards in Los Angeles on June 26, 2022. Stewart has been named the next director and president of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. The organization’s board of trustees said Wednesday that Stewart, who previously served as the museum’s chief artistic and programming officer, would succeed Bill Kramer to guide the vision of the museum beginning on July 18. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)