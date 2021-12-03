New retrospective explores the 50-year career of First Nations artist Robert Houle

Artist Robert Houle is pictured at his exhibition 'Robert Houle: Red is Beautiful' at the Art Gallery of Ontario, in Toronto, on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021.The exhibition, which features 100 paintings and installation and residential school to museum boardrooms, covers more than 50 years of artmaking and advocacy, and will tour across Canada (Calgary and Winnipeg) and then to the National Museum of American Indian in NYC in 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young