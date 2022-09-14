Almodóvar pulls out of first English-language feature film

FILE - Spanish film director Pedro Almodovar poses for photographers at the red carpet ahead the Goya Film Awards Ceremony in Malaga, southern Spain, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. Oscar-winning director Pedro Almodóvar says that he is withdrawing from his first English-language feature, “A Manual for Cleaning Women” produced by and starring Cate Blanchett. Almodóvar's brother and business partner confirmed the decision in a social media post on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, File)