Banksy creates T-shirt to help statue-toppling defendants

People queue outside Rough Trade in Bristol, England Saturday Dec. 11, 2021 where a T-shirt designed by street artist Banksy is being sold to support four people facing trial accused of criminal damage in relation to the toppling of a statue of slave trader Edward Colston. The anonymous artist posted on Instagram pictures of limited edition grey souvenir T-shirts which will go on sale on Saturday in Bristol. The shirts have a picture of Colston's empty plinth with a rope hanging off, with debris and a discarded sign nearby. (Jacob King/PA via AP)