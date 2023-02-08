Danish queen to undergo 'major back surgery'

FILE - Queen Margrethe attends the Danish Parliament's celebration of her 50th Regent's Anniversary at Christiansborg Castle, Copenhagen, on Jan. 14, 2022. Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II, whose half-century reign makes her Europe’s longest-serving monarch, will undergo a back operation. The palace said Wednesday that the 82-year-monarch will be hospitalized afterward and undergo “a longer rehabilitation process.” (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)