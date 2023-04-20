Texan princess evicted from Rome villa, Caravaggio stays

Texas-born Princess Rita Boncompagni Ludovisi, born Rita Jenrette Carpenter and last wife of late Prince Nicolo Boncompagni Ludovisi, leaves her residence, The Casino dell'Aurora, also known as Villa Ludovisi, during the execution of an eviction order, in Rome, Thursday, April 20, 2023. The villa contains the only known ceiling painted by Caravaggio and Princess Ludovisi is facing a court-ordered eviction Thursday, in the latest chapter in an inheritance dispute with the heirs of one of Rome's aristocratic families. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)