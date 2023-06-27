Kevin Spacey faces sex assault trial in London on allegations over a decade old

FILE - Actor Kevin Spacey leaves a court in New York, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022 following proceedings in a civil trial accusing him of sexually abusing a 14-year-old boy in the 1980s. Double Academy Award-winner Kevin Spacey goes on trial in London this week, accused of sexual offenses against four men in Britain. Spacey, 63, faces a dozen charges, which he denies. His trial starts Wednesday at Southwark Crown Court. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)