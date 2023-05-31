Veteran character actor John Beasley, who appeared in the TV drama 'Everwood,' dies at 79

FILE - Actor John Beasley attends the premiere of HBO Films' "The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks" in New York on April 18, 2017. Beasley, the veteran character actor who played a kindly school bus driver on the TV drama Everwood and appeared in dozens of films dating back to the 1980s, has died. He was 79. His manager Don Spradlin says Beasley died Tuesday after a “brief and unexpected illness” in his hometown of Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)