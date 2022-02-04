Olivia Rodrigo named Woman of the Year by Billboard

FILE - Olivia Rodrigo performs "Good 4 U" at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. Rodrigo has been named Woman of the Year by Billboard, landing her in the same company as Taylor Swift, Cardi B and Billie Eilish. Rodrigo will be honored at the annual Billboard Women in Music Awards on March 2. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)