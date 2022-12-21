Norway’s aging king discharged from the hospital

FILE - Norway's King Harald, centre, leaves the hall after the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony at Oslo City Hall, Norway, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. Norway’s aging King Harald V has been admitted to a hospital in the capital Oslo due to an infection and is being treated with intravenous antibiotics, the Norwegian palace said in a brief statement Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File)