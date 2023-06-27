Ryan Seacrest will host 'Wheel of Fortune' after Pat Sajak retires next year

Pat Sajak attends a ceremony honoring Harry Friedman with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on Nov. 1, 2019, left, and Ryan Seacrest attends the Walt Disney Television 2019 upfront in New York on May 14, 2019. Seacrest will become the new “Wheel of Fortune” host after Pat Sajak’s retirement next year. Seacrest and Sony Pictures Television announced Tuesday that Seacrest has signed a multi-year deal to host the long-running game show starting with Season 42. (AP Photo)