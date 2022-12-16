Witness on tape says she saw Lanez shoot Megan Thee Stallion

Rapper Tory Lanez, 30, places his his 5-year-old son Kai'Lon into the back of sports car after walking out of the courthouse, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, in Los Angeles. Megan Thee Stallion took the stand Tuesday and told jurors that Lanez fired five shots at her feet, yelled at her to dance and wounded her as she tried to walk away from him in the Hollywood Hills more than two years ago. The Canadian rapper has pleaded not guilty to discharging a firearm with gross negligence, assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)