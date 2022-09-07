Prosecutors in Rushdie attack want delay to review evidence

FILE — Hadi Matar listens during an arraignment in the Chautauqua County Courthouse in Mayville, NY., Aug. 18, 2022. The criminal case against Matar, the man charged with stabbing author Salman Rushdie, involves so much potential evidence that prosecutors need more time to review it, the chief prosecutor said Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex, File)