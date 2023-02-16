Museum: London, Athens could share Parthenon Marbles in deal

FILE - Women stand by a marble statue of a naked youth thought to represent Greek god Dionysos, center, from the east pediment of the Parthenon, on display during a media photo opportunity to promote a forthcoming exhibition on the human body in ancient Greek art at the British Museum in London, on Jan. 8, 2015. The chairman of the British Museum said Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023 the U.K. and Greece are working on a deal that would see the Parthenon Marbles displayed in both London and Athens. The antiquities, also known as the Elgin Marbles, are the remnants of a frieze that ran around the outer walls of the Parthenon temple on the Acropolis in Athens. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)