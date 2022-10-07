Judge eyes summer trial in Kesha's legal clash with Dr. Luke

Singer Kesha appears at the premiere of the film "Studio 666," in Los Angeles on Feb. 16, 2022, left, and Music producer Lukasz Gottwald, also know as Dr. Luke, appears at the 31st Annual ASCAP Pop Music Awards, in Los Angeles on April 23, 2014. After almost a decade, the legal fight between pop singer Kesha and producer Dr. Luke is headed to trial in New York next summer, a judge said Friday. (AP Photo)