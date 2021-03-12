The Weeknd boycotts, fellow Canadians stand out: What to watch for at the Grammys

The Weeknd performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in Tampa, Fla., Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. Although the Canadian artist's smash hit "Blinding Lights" received critical acclaim and broke records, the performer was snubbed by the Grammys, where he earned zero award nominations. The Grammy Awards will air Sunday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Chris O'Meara