In her name: Amanda Gorman Award honors high school poets

FILE - Amanda Gorman attends Porter's 3rd Annual Incredible Women Gala on Oct. 9, 2018, in Los Angeles. Gorman, who became world famous in January after reading "The Hill We Climb" at President Joe Biden's inauguration, and Penguin Random House have established the Amanda Gorman Award for Poetry, a $10,000 prize for public high school students who submit the best original work. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)