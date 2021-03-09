Canadian film 'Jump, Darling' features the late Cloris Leachman's last starring role

Cloris Leachman and Thomas Duplesses are shown in a scene from "Jump, Darling" in this undated handout photo. Sitting in her chair off-camera on the Ontario set of the new Canadian film "Jump, Darling," Cloris Leachman could often be found studiously reading her lines and preparing. Phil Connell, writer-director of the LGBTQ family drama, says the then-93-year-old acclaimed actor still took her craft seriously and was willing to perform any scene -- even a vulnerable shower one. Though she was frail and needed physical assistance between takes, she sprung into action in scenes for the film, which marks Leachman's final starring role before her death in January at age 94. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Porch FF, Viktor Cahoj