R. Kelly seeks to shake up defense team ahead of NYC trial

FILE - R. Kelly performs at the BET Awards on June 30, 2013, in Los Angeles. The jailed R&B singer wants to shake up his legal defense team two months before he is set to go on trial in New York on federal racketeering charges. His top two attorneys, Steve Greenberg and Michael Leonard, of Chicago, filed a motion this week seeking to withdraw from the long-delayed case, saying it would be “impossible” for them “to properly represent Mr. Kelly under the current circumstances.” (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Invision/AP, File)