60 curators, 1 show: Native Americans pick favorite pottery

Finishing touches are made on a community-curated exhibition of Native American pottery from the Pueblo Indian region of the U.S. Southwest on July 28, 2022, at the Museum of Indian Arts and Culture in Santa Fe, N.M. Native American artists, political leaders and storytellers picked their favorite ceramic pieces from institutional collections that didn't always defer to Indigenous perspectives. Showings also are scheduled at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York and museums in Houston and St. Louis. (AP Photo/Morgan Lee)