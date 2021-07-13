Cosby DA: Chief judge's TV interview 'fuels' misinformation

FILE-This Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2016 file photo shows Montgomery County District Attorney, Kevin Steele, right, and Asst. DA Kristen Feden, left, leave the courtroom during lunch break at the pre-trial hearing for entertainer Bill Cosby and his sexual assault case in Norristown, Pa. Steele, the lead prosecutor in Cosby's sex assault case believes the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overstepped its power in reversing the comedian's conviction and added "fuel on the fire' when the chief judge gave a weekend television interview, and appeared to misstate the key issue in the appeal. Chief Judge Max Baer accused prosecutors of a "reprehensible bait and switch" in arresting Cosby in 2015 despite what he called the certain existence of a 2005 non-prosecution agreement. (Michael Bryant/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, Pool, File)