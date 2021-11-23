University of Toronto professor Dan Breznitz wins $60K policy book prize

The Writers' Trust of Canada has named University of Toronto professor Dan Breznitz, shown here in this undated handout image, the inaugural winner of the $60,000 Balsillie Prize for Public Policy. The new annual award, backed by former BlackBerry chief executive Jim Balsillie, recognizes a non-fiction book shaping Canadian discourse about public policy. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Alexis MacDonald *MANDATORY CREDIT*