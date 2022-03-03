INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Olivia Rodrigo praised prior female songwriters and music artists for giving her strength while accepting Billboard’s 2022 Woman of the Year award.
The former teen actor turned pop star was awarded during the event Wednesday night at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California. She spoke about being lucky for her career and thanked Sheryl Crow, who presented her with the honor.
“Every woman here today is working to break down those barriers and change the narrative and support each other,” said Rodrigo, who opened the show by performing “deja vu.” During her acceptance speech, she talked about being “constantly moved” by young girls who write songs every day from their bedroom floors.