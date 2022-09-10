Hillary Clinton remembers Queen's 'continuing resilience' at TIFF

Executive producers Chelsea Clinton, left, and Hillary Clinton attend the premiere for "In Her Hands" on day two of the Toronto International Film Festival, in Toronto, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. The former U.S. secretary of state took the stage at a TIFF industry conference Saturday alongside daughter Chelsea Clinton and the Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, the prime minister's wife. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Invision, Evan Agostini