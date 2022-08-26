Kevin Hart opens new plant-based, fast-food restaurant in LA

A double burg’r, crispy tots, crispy chick’n nuggets, french fries, Hart House signature dippin sauces are pictured on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, in Los Angeles. Kevin Hart opened his first plant-based, fast-food restaurant called Hart House on Thursday in the Westchester neighborhood of Los Angeles near the city’s airport. He wants this new venture to attract regular plant-base eaters along with those who haven’t yet been introduced to that world of healthy eating. (AP Photo/Jonathan Landrum Jr.)