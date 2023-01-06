Con artist pleads guilty in phishing plot that duped authors

FILE - Canadian author Margaret Atwood holds a copy of her book "The Testaments," during a news conference on Sept. 10, 2019, in London. A years-long saga that ensnared the publishing world culminated in a New York courtroom Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, when a con artist pleaded guilty to a plot that defrauded scores of authors, including Atwood, by duping them into handing over hundreds of unpublished manuscripts. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)