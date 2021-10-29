Girl power: Go-Go's, Turner, King highlight Rock Hall class

FILE - Belinda Carlisle, left, and Gina Schock, of The Go Go's, perform "We Got The Beat" at the Billboard Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on May 22, 2016, in Las Vegas. The Go Go's, which had a string of hits propelled by MTV play in the 1980s, will be inducted Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as part of a powerhouse class that includes Tina Turner, Jay-Z, Carole King, Foo Fighters and Todd Rundgren. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)