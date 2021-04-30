Two influencers ordered off Bali after fake mask video prank

FILE - In this May 14, 2020, file photo, an Indonesian police officer wearing a Balinese traditional mask called 'celuluk', performs during a campaign calling for people to wear masks to curb the spread of coronavirus outbreak, at a market in Bali, Indonesia. A U.S.-based YouTuber and a Russian influencer were ordered off Indonesia's resort island of Bali on Friday after recording themselves defying mandatory mask-wearing with some imaginative makeup. Although first-time violators of Bali's mask-wearing rule face fines of 1 million rupiah ($70) for foreigners and deportation after a second offense, the police wanted them removed off the island immediately for deliberately provoking in public to defy health guidelines. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati, File)