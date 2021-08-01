Hong Kong pop singer, activist arrested on corruption charge

In this Saturday, April 13, 2013, file photo, Hong Kong singer Anthony Wong Yiu-ming poses for photographers on the red carpet of the 32nd Hong Kong Film Awards in Hong Kong. Wong was arrested Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, by the city's anti-corruption watchdog, over accusations of corrupt conduct during a 2018 election, the latest move by authorities amid a crackdown on political dissent in the city. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu, File)