Artist Claes Oldenburg, maker of huge urban sculptures, dies

FILE - Pop artist Claes Oldenburg watches as his sculpture "Paint Torch" is installed by the George Young Company at the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts in Philadelphia on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2011. Oldenburg died Monday, July 18, 2022, in Manhattan, according to his daughter, Maartje Oldenburg. He had been in poor health since falling and breaking his hip a month ago. He was 93. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)