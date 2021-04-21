Policing, opioids among hot-button topics on Donner Prize short list

Ron Deibert, director of the Citizen Lab at University of Toronto's Munk School of Global Affairs & Public Policy, is shown in this handout image. Policing, the opioid crisis and internet security are among the hot-button topics covered by the titles on this year's Donner Prize short list. Organizers named five finalists on Wednesday for the $50,000 award for the best public policy book by a Canadian. Deibert is in the running for his look at the troubling implications of digital data in "Reset: Reclaiming the Internet for Civil Society." THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Munk School of Global Affairs-Riley Stewart *MANDATORY CREDIT*