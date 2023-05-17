CNN names Kaitlan Collins to fill prime-time vacancy in Chris Cuomo's old slot

FILE - CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins during a live shot in front of the White House in Washington, July 25, 2018. Donald Trump's town hall forum on CNN on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, is the first major TV event of the 2024 presidential campaign, and a big test for the chosen moderator, Kaitlan Collins. The former White House correspondent and now-morning show host must juggle questions from an audience of Republican primary voters, her own follow-ups and the need to fact-check false statements. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)