Fearless Girl statue will stay put opposite NYSE for now

FILE - In this June 16, 2021, photo, the "Fearless Girl" statue faces the New York Stock Exchange. The 4-foot bronze "Fearless Girl" statue that was installed opposite New York City's Charging Bull in 2017 will remain in its current spot opposite the New York Stock Exchange at least until early 2023 while city officials wrestle with a permanent disposition for the popular symbol of female empowerment, a city board decided Monday, April 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)