Booker T. Jones performs at Stax, ahead of milestone

Booker T. Jones looks up and smiles inside the Stax Museum's "Studio A" on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022 in Memphis. A performance by the master keyboardist highlighted an announcement by the Stax Museum of American Soul Museum of events centered on the museum’s 20th anniversary next year in Memphis, Tennessee. Jones’ was followed by a video spotlighting events scheduled throughout 2023 to celebrate the museum’s birth two decades ago at the site of the former Stax Records. (Mark Weber/Daily Memphian via AP)