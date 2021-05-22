Dua Lipa blasts group that condemned her for Mideast stance

FILE - In this Sunday, March 14, 2021 file photo, Dua Lipa arrives at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Singer Dua Lipa is blasting the organization which paid for a full-page ad in The New York Times that called her antisemitic for her support of Palestinians, saying it used her name “shamelessly” to “advance their ugly campaign with falsehoods and blatant misrepresentations.” Lipa took to Twitter on Saturday, May 22, 2021 to “reject the false and appalling allegations” and said the World Values Network twisted what she stands for. “I stand in solidarity with all oppressed people and reject all forms of racism,” she wrote. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)