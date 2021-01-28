Golden Globes to honour legendary TV producer Norman Lear

FILE - Norman Lear, executive producer of the Pop TV series "One Day at a Time," poses for a portrait during the Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour on Jan. 13, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif.. The Golden Globes will bestow the Carol Burnett Award to Lear during the 78th annual awards ceremony next month. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, that Lear will be honored during the Feb. 28 event. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)