Doja Cat, Drake, Ari Lennox lead BET Awards nominations

Doja Cat appears at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022, from left, Drake appears at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 1, 2019, and Ari Lennox appears at the 2021 Soul Train Awards in New York on Nov. 20, 2021. Doja Cat scored six nominations for the BET Awards. Drake and Lennox are the second-most nominated acts, scoring four nods each. The BET Awards will be held on June 26 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo)